Soundside Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Queens Of The Stone Age, Foo Fighters, Norah Jones & More

Home News Skyy Rincon May 14th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Organizers for Soundside, formerly known as Sound On Sound Music Festival, have announced the lineup for their 2024 edition which includes headliners Noah Kahan and Foo Fighters. The event is scheduled to take place at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut on September 28 and 29.

Supporting Noah Kahan’s Saturday headlining set are Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories, Madi Diaz, Rijah, Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men, Grace Potter and Thee Sacred Souls. Queens of the Stone Age, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Kills, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, War & Treaty, Hurray For The Riff Raff and Darren Kiely, on the other hand, will be performing ahead of Foo Fighters’ headlining set on Sunday. Tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday, May 16 here. Ticketing options include General Admission, GA+, VIP and Skydeck. All ticket types will be offering 1-Day and 2-Day options.

Speaking on the festival’s importance for the region, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim commented, “In past years, this festival has drawn in over 50,000 visitors. I am sure this year it will again draw tens of thousands who will get to experience all that Bridgeport has to offer. This is another example of how Bridgeport is ‘on the move’ as we strengthen our legacy of being the music and entertainment capital of Connecticut.”

Foo Fighters have been quite active in the live music scene as of late, having performed at Welcome To Rockville alongside Wolfgang Van Halen and dedicating their performance of “My Hero” to the late and great Steve Albini. Queens of the Stone Age have been touring quite extensively, teaming up with Spiritualized and Royal Blood for recent outings. Norah Jones also recently joined Sabrina Carpenter on stage at Coachella for a collaborative performance of “Don’t Know Why.”

