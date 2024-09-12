Jack White Shares Energetic New Video For “That’s How I’m Feeling”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2024 - 1:18 PM

Jack White has announced today’s YouTube premiere of the official music video for “That’s How I’m Feeling,” from his acclaimed new album, No Name. What is wonderful about the music video is how each scene shows White performing the tune through multiple film footage and screenshots. Also, White’s guitar playing contributes to the craziness with stunning and sharp guitar riffs.

In other news, this weekend will see White and his band crossing the Atlantic for a trio of eagerly awaited UK live dates, set for London’s Islington Assembly Hall on September 13, Liverpool’s O2 Academy on September 14 and Brighton’s Chalk on September 15. The shows coincide with the three year anniversary of Third Man Records’ first store outside the USA, Third Man Records London.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat