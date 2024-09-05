Jack White Announces Intimate Summer 2024 East Coast Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2024 - 5:16 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Jack White will continue his No Name tour with three just-announced Northeast shows happening early next week at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall on September 9, New Haven’s Toad’s Place on September 10 and Cambridge, MA’s The Sinclair on September 11. Tickets go on sale for Third Man Vault members on Friday, September 6 at 12 p.m. and the general on-sale starting one hour later at 1 p.m.

This has been and will be, the pattern for the No Name tour, with White just announcing a handful of shows days before they happen.

No Name Tour Dates

9/9 – White Eagle Hall – Jersey City, NJ

9/10 – Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

9/11 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat