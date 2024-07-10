Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel Tour Dates Due To Frontman Josh Homme Facing Emergency Surgery

Home News Collin Herron July 10th, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Queens of the Stone Age have been forced to cancel several upcoming dates on their 2024 European tour so that frontman Josh Homme can return to the United States for emergency surgery. In a statement by a band member on consequence.net, “Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue”. The affected shows include festival performances and headlining dates in France, Slovakia, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Romania, Hungary, and Greece scheduled throughout July.

As of now, Queens of the Stone Age’s next scheduled live performance is set for August 8th at the Way Out West Festival in Gothenburg, Sweden. The band also recently confirmed a run of fall US tour dates with The Kills. Futher news regarding the goup states that they will be become the first band to play in the Catacombs of Paris. On mxdwn.com, it states Queens of the Stone Age is about to be the first band to play a concert in the Catacombs of Paris. The scheduled show was revealed by Josh Hommes.