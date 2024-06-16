Foo Fighters Live Debut Previously Unheard Demo “Unconditional” During Manchester Show

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 16th, 2024 - 1:46 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to NME, the legendary grunge icons, The Foo Fighters, have debuted a new demo titled “Unconditional,” live, during a show in Manchester. The Manchester debut was during their opening show for their UK tour. The tour is through June 2024, stopping in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Birmingham.

The setlist for the Manchester show was teased to be a shuffle of the Foo Fighters usual. To fans’ joy, the previously unheard, “Unconditional,” was featured. To The Consequence of Sound, the band stated that the song was, “partially written and demo’d during home studio sessions years ago — but ultimately left unfinished.” Additionally saying, “The band’s rediscovery of ‘Unconditional’ happened in true spontaneous Foo Fighters fashion: The song came up in conversation during rehearsals for the UK tour, and all it took was one run-through — The decision was made instantly to share it with everyone in the same way – live.” Thankfully captured by those who attended the show, fans await the official release of the demo.

The show featured additional hits such as “The Pretender” and “Learn to Fly,” as well as hits from their most recent 2023 album But Here We Are, “Rescued,” “Under You,” etc. The diverse take of the bands legendary discography demonstrates the range and success of the band. The Foo Fighters have also recently announced they will be featured at the Soundside Festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this September.

Foo Fighters 2024 UK Tour, Manchester Show Setlist:

“Monkey Wrench”

“Learn To Fly”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Rescued”

“The Pretender”

“Times Like These”

“Generator”

“Stacked Actors”

“Medicine at Midnight”

“Walk”

“Statues”

“Under You”

“My Hero”

“This Is A Call”

“The Sky Is A Neighbourhood”

“Arlandia”

“These Days”

“Sabotage/Blitzkrieg Bop/Whip It/March Of The Pigs/I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail”

“All My Life”

“Unconditional” (live debut)

“Aurora”

“Best Of You”

“The Teacher”

“Everlong”

Foo Fighters’ 2024 UK Tour Dates:

June 15, 2024 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

June 17, 2024 – Glasgow, Hampden Stadium

June 20, 2024 – London, London Stadium

June 22, 2024 – London, London Stadium

June 25, 2024 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 27, 2024 – Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium