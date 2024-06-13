HEALTH Team Up With CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry For Melodic New Version Of “Ashamed”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 13th, 2024 - 6:00 AM

Industrial rock band HEALTH have returned with another new track, a collaborative take on hit single “Ashamed” from their highly celebrated album RAT WARS which came out in early December. The new rendition features the melodic vocal stylings of Lauren Mayberry from CHVRCHES.

HEALTH previously joined forces with Poppy for the hypnotic single “Dead Flowers.” The trio also recently collaborated with Bad Omens for their hard-hitting track “The Drain.” In April, Jake Duzsik joined Bad Omens for a live debut of the song during the latter’s Sick New World set in Las Vegas. Poppy also joined Bad Omens onstage during the festival performing their collaborative single “V.A.N” which was live debuted during the opening show of the ‘Concrete Forever’ Tour in Berlin, Germany. HEALTH also released a Signalis-inspired music video for their RAT WARS closing track “DON’T TRY” as well as their stunning cover of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)” for the Spotify Singles program.

The group finished off their North American tour dates back in April with a show in San Diego, California on April 6. The band is set to visit the UK, Europe and Australia this summer and fall amidst an array of festival appearances at Louder Than Life, Riot Fest, Tons Of Rock, Full Force, Graspop and Download alongside the likes of Slayer, Korn, Slipknot, Enter Shikari and Tom Morello. The headlining trek will be supported by Zheani, Joshua Wells and Karina Utomo in Australia and Gost and Zetra throughout Europe.

Watch their recent KEXP performance of fan-favorite Cyberpunk 2077 track “Major Crimes,” their aforementioned Deftones cover as well as “UNLOVED” and “ASHAMED.”

