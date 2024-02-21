Louder Than Life Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Slayer, Korn, Slipknot & More

Home News Roy Lott February 21st, 2024 - 5:23 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Louder Than Life returns for its 10th year in 2024! Producers Danny Wimmer Presents – one of the largest independent promoters in the U.S. – pulled out all the stops to celebrate a decade of Louder Than Life, North America’s Largest Rock Festival, including the mighty return of thrash gods Slayer to the stage. In addition to their headlining performance, Loudmouths can also look forward to metal heavyweights Mötley Crüe, Slipknot and Korn closing out additional nights of the four-day event, which returns to its home at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY September 26, 27, 28 & 29.

Five full stages will keep the destination event amped up all weekend, welcoming additional performances from Disturbed, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Staind, Till Lindemann, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Halestorm, Gojira, Seether, In This Moment, Anthrax, Sum 41, Mastodon, Tom Morello, and many more. In total, almost 150 music acts will be part of the festival weekend, along with Louisville’s finest spirits and top local cuisine. The 2023 edition marked a new attendance record with 180,000 people, so fans are encouraged to buy early and secure their spot for 2024.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. ”I was at their last show at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we’re celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet! P.S., come out and celebrate with us at TAJ this Saturday and we’ll buy your first drink. Passes and hotel packages are on sale now.

