Slayer To Reunite At Riot Fest & Louder Than Life

Skyy Rincon February 21st, 2024 - 9:49 AM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Thrash metal legends Slayer have announced they will be reuniting for a pair of performances. They will be taking to the stage in Chicago, Illinois during Riot Fest which is scheduled to take place from September 20 through 22. The band will also be playing at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27 alongside fellow headliners Slipknot, Motley Crue and Korn.

According to Loudwire, these shows will mark their first performance in five years following their final concert in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum on November 30, 2019. The band has yet to announce any further shows and it is unclear whether the reunion will extend beyond these few festival appearances. The reunion shows will feature the original lineup from the farewell tour in 2019 including Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph.

According to Consequence, frontman Araya commented on the band’s return, offering, “Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans and to be honest, we missed that.”

Meanwhile, King has been focused on his solo album From Hell I Rise which is set to arrive later this year on May 17 through Reigning Phoenix Music. Longtime drummer for Slayer, Bostaph, was named a confirmed member of King’s solo project which he has since confirmed is meant to act as an “extension of Slayer.” King is included on this year’s lineup for Welcome To Rockville which is set to take place from May 9 through 12 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

