Outside Lands Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Killer Mike, The Postal Service, K.Flay & More

Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2024 - 1:02 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Outside Lands will be returning to celebrate the finest music, food, wine, beer, art and cannabis in Golden Gate Park on August 9 – 11. Produced by Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly, The event continues to be the largest independently owned festival in the United States. Organizers have unveil this year’s lineup featuring headlining performances from Killer Mike, The Postal Service, K.Flay and more. Tickets go on sale April 24 and are expected to sell quickly.

Outside Lands is known for its impeccable lineups, giving fans the headliners well before other festivals put them on the main stage and this year’s lineup is no different because once again, the event id bringing the world’s most exciting and talked about music from across all genres. Grace Jones, KAYTRANADA, JUNGLE, Snoh Aalegra, Gryffin, Young The Giant, ScHoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, The Last Dinner Party, Tyler The Creator and other will be performing as well.

Returning this year is the wildly successful Dolores’s stage, which is an inclusive dance floor where everyone is welcome. The space, a crowd favorite all weekend long, is a celebration of queer and trans communities and DIY spaces that are vital to San Francisco. The full lineup for Dolores’ will be announced in the coming months.

Outside Lands features the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and additional specialty programming and activations including SOMA and Dolores’s. The wooded wonderland of Golden Gate Park in the heart of San Francisco rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela