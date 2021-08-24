Outside Lands to Require Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID Test at 2021 Festival

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 24th, 2021 - 9:51 PM

Outside Lands 2021 Festival is requiring their attendees to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Outside Lands will be on October 29-31 at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. Tickets are now on sale.

Outside Lands has shared their policy for this year’s festival via tweet:

ranger dave has a COVID-19 policy update:

1 – full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required for entry to the festival

2 – for those not fully vaccinated, attendees must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of attending pic.twitter.com/VA2CQbFPBq — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) August 24, 2021

Outside Lands has answers to any question dealing with what they expect from attendees on their health and safety page. Masks are recommended be if a person is vaccinated or not.

The lineup will be the same as skip a 2020 festival. The lineup will have more than a dozen artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Nelly, ZHU, Glass Animals, Melanie Martinez, Angel Olsen, Kehlani and plenty of others. Each artist has their own brand of music and everyone has their own genre they like from pop to rap, alt-country, indie rock and etcetera.