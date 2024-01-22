Just Like Heaven Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Gossip, The Postal Service, Phoenix & More

Home News James Reed January 22nd, 2024 - 4:13 PM

The Californian festival Just Like Heaven has announced its 2024 lineup. The Postal Service will headline, playing Give Up in its entirity; Benjamin Gibbard pulls the stakes with Death Cab for Cutie earlier in the evening. Phoenix, the War on Drugs, Alvvays, Tegan and Sara, Gossip, and Passion Pit are also on the line. The single-day festival takes place on May 18 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena; check out the poster below.

The rest of the lineup includes the Go! Team, Be Your Own Pet, Miike Snow, Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram, Metric, Washed Out, and CSS. Death Cab and the Postal Service’s joint-headline tour is still going through the spring, with the former playing Transatlanticism in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Formed in the early 2000s by Death Cab’s Ben Gibbard and producer Jimmy Tamborello (a.k.a. Dntel) — and featuring Jenny Lewis on support vocals — the Postal Service got back together last year for the first time in a decade to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its platinum-certified appearance, “Give Up.” On the road with Death Cab, the band performed the blippy and tuneful “Give Up” from beginning to end while Death Cab ran through all of 2003’s “Transatlanticism”; each group will do the same here.