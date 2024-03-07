Dreamville Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring SZA, Schoolboy Q. J. Cole & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2024 - 5:50 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Global superstar J. Cole and Dreamville have announced the new music lineup for Dreamville Festivalas their flagship music festival returns to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 6 – 7. Following last year’s record setting event, Dreamville will now welcome SZA and Chris Brown to each perform as Saturday’s headliners, while J. Cole and Nicki Minaj will each close out their respective stages on Sunday.

Featuring four of the most popular musical artists of this generation, festival organizers have also tapped several other multi platinum, award winning music heavyweights to join the lineup. Saturday, April 6 will feature Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q, Sexxy Red, Jeremih, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae, Luh Tyler and Domani, while acts like Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Muni Long, TiaCorine and Chase Shakur will also perform at the festival on Sunday, April 7.

A limited number of two day GA tickets are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the festival’s official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival returns to its home in Dorothea Dix Park offering festival goers many attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to dozens of local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from across Wake County. Plus, organizers are welcoming back Dreamville Fest Weekend, which serves as a weeklong celebration of music, arts, culture and community spread across downtown Raleigh offering free events and educational programming.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna