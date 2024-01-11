K.Flay Returns With Exhilarating New Single “Carsick”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 11th, 2024 - 12:56 PM

Artist K.Flay is kicking off 2024 with her intoxicating new single “Carsick,” which was written and produced by Flay and frequent collaborator Jason Suwito. The song premiered today on Triple J radio in Australia where Flay will be touring in February. “Carsick” is accompanied by an official visualizer, which was directed and edited by Sonny Alvarez and each scene in the video takes people on a disorientating visual journey that is soundtracked by the of “Carsick.”

Flay’s new studio album MONO was released on September 15, 2023 by Giant Music and Carsick” is part of the MONO journey where fans can look forward to hearing the tune being performed live throughout the MONO: Live in Stereo tour this year.

While Speaking about her newest single, Flay states: “Carsick’ is about the moment you want to get off the ride. When the chaos isn’t fun anymore. I tried to capture both the dizzying feeling of being in a toxic relationship and the freedom that comes with leaving it.”

