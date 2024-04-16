Elsewhere Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Killer Mike, A Place To Bury Strangers, Vince Staples & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to consequence.net, Elsewhere Festival will be taking place in Wichita, Kansas on June 21 – 22. The event is designed to bolster opportunities for artists and music professionals in the community and this years lineup features performances from Killer Mike, A Place To Bury Strangers, Vince Staples and more. Tickets to the inaugural Elsewhere Festival and Conference are now available here.

Steve Aoki, Lane 8, Snow Tha Product, Le Youth, Blu DeTiger, Sunflower Bean, PUP, Sudan Archives, Oh He Dead, THICK, and others will be performing as well. As for Wichita-based talent, there is Breeding Brainbow, Flake, Glass Age, Goaty the Kid, Paris Jane, Sir Charles, Apathy Unit., The Travel Guide and more.

The goal of the event is to explore new ways to better serve the “historically undervalued and underserved” artists and music workers in the Midwest. Created and produced by Wichita-based collective Midtopia, the inaugural Elsewhere hopes to “serve as a catalyst for the local music community to increase its impact by modeling partnerships with organizations committed to social change.”

With all that in mind, tickets have been consciously set at a low entry point, as Midtopia wants to make sure musicians, industry workers and anyone interested in working in music has the opportunity to attend.

“There are so many talented artists and music workers alike, and such wonderful local scenes, but industry support is really lacking and systematically flawed,” Midtopia CEO and Director Jessie Hartke said in a statement. “Midtopia is an opportunity to reimagine the traditional industry structure and its ability to positively impact society, and create a new framework that puts artists and music workers first. We want to do the same thing with Elsewhere and create a new kind of music event that is truly built to support the community and artists, both local and from afar.”