Bad Omens Share Video Teaser With Singer Poppy

Ryan Freund January 22nd, 2024 - 3:20 PM

Bad Omens is teasing new music! A new post from the metalcore band hints at a new release after they cleared their entire Instagram last week. The clip posted on Sunday, January 21st is now their only post on the social media platform. Not only that the cryptic video features alternative singer Poppy which could be a sign that a collab is on the way.

The teaser, which is the band’s only social media post right now after the band members deleted their personal Instagrams, showcases an inscription with the words “V.A.N.”. Fans can hear the singer Poppy in a voiceover saying the phrase “This place feels familiar. But I feel different. Can you hear me? How long have you been here? Have you been watching me this entire time? That’s weird”.

As the clip continues, viewers are subjected to images of a white rabbit, a butterfly, and Poppy running through an illuminated corridor flash on the screen (via Loudwire). The singer then holds up the rabbit and admires the butterfly with the letters “V.A.N.” showing up on the screen. As of right now, it is unclear what those letters refer to, but it is highly speculated that it could be the name of an upcoming song. As the band’s website is also blank except for the message “V.A.N. HAS TAK3N OVER ACCESS OF THIS SITE” displayed on the home site.