Doja Cat Joined By 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky & Teezo Touchdown During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Skyy Rincon April 15th, 2024 - 1:12 AM

Doja Cat’s headline set overwhelmingly consisted of tracks from her newest album Scarlet, as well as its deluxe edition Claude which arrived earlier this month. What made the evening particularly noteworthy were her special guests which included 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown.

21 Savage joined Doja Cat onstage for a collaborative performance of “n.h.i.e.” The newly released single “Masc” was also debuted live alongside Teezo Touchdown. In the latter half of Doja Cat’s set, she invited A$AP Rocky to join in on a rendition of “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!”

Doja Cat brings out ASAP Rocky for “URGEEE!!!!” during #Coachella pic.twitter.com/eCKfwv4GXk — ☆ (@DojaArchives) April 15, 2024

Doja Cat brought out 21 Savage to her #Coachella set to perform their collaboration “N.H.I.E.” pic.twitter.com/qdocVkVRge — Doja HQ (@DojaHQs) April 15, 2024

The rapper had previously made headlines regarding Scarlet‘s original album cover art which seemed to match that of a German metal band’s. In response to the backlash, she had commented, “I don’t care anymore about satisfying you.” Scarlet‘s September release was preceded by a plethora of hard-hitting singles including “Paint The Town Red,” “Demons,” “Balut” and “Agora Hills.”

The rapper had hit the road last fall with special guests Doechii and Ice Spice supporting, visiting California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Washington DC, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan, Ontario and Illinois. Doja Cat was previously included on the lineup for Coachella 2022 albeit not in the coveted headliner slot which went to Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

Doja Cat Coachella Weekend One Setlist