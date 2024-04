Home News Morgan Schmitz April 3rd, 2024 - 4:12 PM

NME reported Doja Cat has made an Instagram post teasing a new song coming out Friday April 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

This release does not contain many hints on Doja’s follow up to Scarlet however, we do know the new song is titled “Masc.” The evocative vibes of the Instagram post are proving to be an effective teaser, as we eagerly away new music from one of music’s biggest names. This year we can expect to see Doja Cat at Coachella, on tour and most likely making more headlines.