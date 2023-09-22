Doja Cat Shares Otherworldly New Video For “Agora Hills” With Release of “Scarlet”

Home News Rebecca Pedley September 22nd, 2023 - 8:47 PM

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat has released a new video for ‘Agora Hills’ from her new album, ‘Scarlet’.

The album explores new crossovers in sound, Agora Hills is conclusive of a soft rap and gentle rock fusion. The influence of fluctuating genres sanctions for an experience that feels otherworldly and ethereal.

It emulates Doja’s undeniable adoration for a special someone. The song echoes scenes of a modern love-story, one which countless fans will relate to.

Aesthetically, Doja has challenged critics by maintaining her authenticity as an artist with rare-creative visions, unafraid to produce outlandish work. The music videos gory-hyperfemme themed imagery is also evident in the album publicity campaign.

Agora Hills is directed by Hannah Lux Davis and Doja herself. The duo creates a set of fleeting but connected events of magic and delight. Doja begins by indulging in a shower stream of blood and is later seen floating through the sky as a fairy-ghost mythical earthling.

Everything, and yet nothing makes sense. The viewer, listener is left wondering and wishing to know more. This video will be replayed, with hopes to be immersed into this odd universe of collective unknowing. The intellect in this masterpiece is irrefutable, and with over 20 billion worldwide streams to date this number is destined to exceed.