Doja Cat Shares Fierce New Song “Paint The Town Red”

Grammy award-winning, Doja Cat recently released a new song and music video entitled “Paint The Town Red” on August 4, 2023 via Kemosabe Records / RCA Records. This is the first official single since Doja Cat announced her tour, “The Scarlet Tour”.

The song begins with a sample of the iconic riff from Dionne Warwick’s “Walk On By” which is the base building block for the rest of the song. This gives the song a 60’s element that is a very sleek and sophisticated sound in today’s day. Then that calming cocktail hour song is interrupted by Doja Cat and her new punchy lyrics, “I said what I said // I’d rather be famous instead.” This song is intensely catchy and will surely be a hit. With lyrics and a crazy beat along with the classic sound given from the sample mentioned above this song is very new and exciting.

The video is inspired by 3 paintings of Doja Cat and each of the senses are based on one. The video begins with a Film Noir Horror type of vibe that follows closely with the “Walk on By” sample. From there we see a whimsical image of Doja Cat riding on the head of some kind of huge demon or monster. Then we see Doja decked out in a red gown with the grim reaper and a full-color version of the film noir shots in the grim reaper’s blade. Then we see a male and female devil posing like a family portrait. After that, the 3 clips are played again periodically throughout the video as well as an additional clip that seems to be Doja Cat feeding meat to something. Ending with the same Film Noir touch it’s a very interesting video to back up a great new song from Doja Cat. Listen below!