Doja Cat Unveils New Horror-Inspired Music Video For “Demons”

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 1st, 2023 - 3:34 PM

After achieving mass fame for her music, Doja Cat is back, serving her fans with a new music video and a highly anticipated tour for the last three months of this year. Her latest single, “Demons,” was released on the 31st of August of this year. Doja’s usage of profanity is evident. According to MXDWN, Doja Cat has received reports pertaining to the artwork for her new album, Scarlet.

Today, on the 1st of September, Doja Cat released the music video for “Demons,” primarily directed by Chris Brown and SZA under the pseudonym Christian Bresaluer.

In the music video, Doja contributes to a dramatic opening scene where a woman lies in bed, and the camera quickly shifts to a wall showing a demonic figure. To an extent, the setting helps lure her viewers in for them to gush over her appearance in the following segments, where she sits on an empty bathtub. The music video then becomes more intense, equally provoking a sense of fear.

Since the release of Doja’s music video for her single “Demons,” the music video has reached more than 1.5 million views. It is currently in the top 5 music videos trending on YouTube.