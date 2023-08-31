Doja Cat Reshares Scarlet Album Artwork Following Reports Of Similar Cover For German Metal Band Chaver

Home News Cait Stoddard August 31st, 2023 - 12:35 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Doja Cat has recently revealed the artwork for her new album Scarlet and some people have quickly pointed out out that the red spider on Cat’s cover is almost identical to the red spider on a new album from the German metalcore band Chaver.

The band’s album is set to be released on the same day as Cat’s and both artworks were illustrated by the Portland artist Dusty Ray.

Now, Cat has shared a new album cover but this time it is a different image of two spiders that appear to be kissing. The artist did not comment on the situation but instead just wrote “(updated cover)” on Instagram.

Chaver are sticking with the original artwork, and yesterday the band went on Instagram promote their latest single and mentioning that the pre-orders for their album are happening right now.

