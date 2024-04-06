Doja Cat Teams Up With Teezo Touchdown For New Single & Video “Masc”

Home News Jordan Rizo April 6th, 2024 - 12:26 PM

Grammy-nominated superstar, Doja Cat, continues to make headlines and be the topic of conversation with her newly released single, “Masc”. In reference to her deluxe album drop, Doja Cat teams up with Teezo Touchdown to release a song and music video that continues to showcase her impeccable talent and ability to speak her mind and express herself through her music.

As the press release mentions, the superstar released her fourth album, “Scarlet” last year which contained popular and successful songs such as “Paint The Town Red”. With that being said, Doja Cat has altered that album and brought new elements that continue to highlight her creativity and passion for music. The music video in itself is very seductive and high quality. It features Doja lip syncing throughout the video in which she appears to be glowing in some scenes, and sophisticated in others. Nevertheless, the imagery showcases Doja concentrated in her work and it also includes Teezo Touchdown scenes in which he is also singing.

Both the vocals of Doja Cat and Teezo Touchdown combine beautifully to create a smooth and enjoyable listening experience. They both sing in a calm and smooth manner that allows the listener to feel a sense of calm and pay closer attention to the lyrics. The instrumentation is not disruptive and in contrast, adds personality and catchiness to the single. From listening to her lyrics and paying attention to the title, Doja Cat is using her song as a vehicle to disclose an experience of hers in which she felt she took a masculine role in a specific relationship. Through her lyrics such as, “we’re too grown, what a shame”, it is evident that the relationship did not work out and that she is ready to accept and move on. Like many of her other songs, Doja Cat is able to create music that brings a sense of relatability to her fans and makes her more memorable and meaningful to her listeners.