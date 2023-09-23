Doja Cat on “Scarlet” Album Artwork Backlash: “I Don’t Care Anymore About Satisfying You”

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 23rd, 2023 - 12:32 PM

Doja Cat is no stranger to backlash nowadays due to her shift to a different tone in music. But now she is under fire for her recently released album, “Scarlet,” album artwork.

The artwork consists of two spiders making up the image of an hourglass. According to NHE, this shares similarities with the artwork of the German metal band Chaver’s new album ‘Of Gloom.’

Doja shares on X (Twitter), “None of my album covers had meaning until this album. Your not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don’t care anymore about satisfying you.”

Doja Cat has defended the artwork, stating that it has a personal meaning to her and represents a departure from her previous work which she felt did not truly represent her. She further added that she is not concerned about pleasing others and is only focused on creating music that she is genuinely proud of. Read more about the “Scarlet” release here.

