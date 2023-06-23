Doja Cat Announces “The Scarlet Tour” For Fall 2023

Rapper/popstar extraordinaire Doja Cat has announced that her first North American Arena tour ‘The Scarlet Tour’ will begin this fall, playing 24 dates all across the continent throughout the rest of the year. She will be accompanied by rappers Ice Spice and Doechii for select dates, both of whom have seen breakout success over the course of 2023 so far.
‘The Scarlet Tour’ kicks off on October 31 at the Chase Center arena in San Francisco, California with assistance from Ice Spice and ends on December 13 at the United Center arena in Chicago, Illinois with assistance from Doechii. Access to advance registration for presales is available now, with this access ending June 15 at 10PM PT. Various packages are also available, including premium tickets, a front-of-stage photo op, pre-show VIP Lounge access, VIP gift items, and more.
This announcement comes just a week after Doja Cat released ‘Attention,’ the first single for her upcoming album (title yet to be announced), a hip-hop track with a stunning music video. This will be her first album since 2021’s Grammy-nominated Planet Her, which featured the hit singles ‘Need to Know’ and ‘Kiss Me More (feat. SZA).’ Doja Cat also filled the gap between albums last year with ‘Vegas’ from the ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a catchy tune that was certified Platinum in the United States.
Below is a full list of tour dates for Doja Cat and crew’s ‘The Scarlet Tour.’
10/31/23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
11/02/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
11/03/23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
11/05/23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
11/06/23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
11/08/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
11/10/23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
11/13/23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
11/15/23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11/16/23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11/19/23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/21/23 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
11/24/23 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
11/26/23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
11/27/23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
11/29/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
11/30/23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
12/02/23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
12/04/23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
12/07/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
12/08/23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
12/10/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
12/11/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
12/13/23 – Chicago, IL – United Center