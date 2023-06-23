Doja Cat Announces “The Scarlet Tour” For Fall 2023

Home News Parker Beatty June 23rd, 2023 - 4:14 PM

Rapper/popstar extraordinaire Doja Cat has announced that her first North American Arena tour ‘The Scarlet Tour’ will begin this fall, playing 24 dates all across the continent throughout the rest of the year. She will be accompanied by rappers Ice Spice and Doechii for select dates, both of whom have seen breakout success over the course of 2023 so far.

‘The Scarlet Tour’ kicks off on October 31 at the Chase Center arena in San Francisco, California with assistance from Ice Spice and ends on December 13 at the United Center arena in Chicago, Illinois with assistance from Doechii. Access to advance registration for presales is available now, with this access ending June 15 at 10PM PT. Various packages are also available, including premium tickets, a front-of-stage photo op, pre-show VIP Lounge access, VIP gift items, and more.

This announcement comes just a week after Doja Cat released ‘Attention,’ the first single for her upcoming album (title yet to be announced), a hip-hop track with a stunning music video. This will be her first album since 2021’s Grammy-nominated Planet Her, which featured the hit singles ‘Need to Know’ and ‘Kiss Me More (feat. SZA).’ Doja Cat also filled the gap between albums last year with ‘Vegas’ from the ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a catchy tune that was certified Platinum in the United States.

Below is a full list of tour dates for Doja Cat and crew’s ‘The Scarlet Tour.’

10/31/23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11/02/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/03/23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

11/05/23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

11/06/23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

11/08/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

11/10/23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11/13/23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/15/23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11/16/23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/19/23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/21/23 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

11/24/23 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

11/26/23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

11/27/23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

11/29/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11/30/23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

12/02/23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12/04/23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

12/07/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

12/08/23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

12/10/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

12/11/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena