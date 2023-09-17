Doja Cat Shares Lustrous New Single “Balut”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 17th, 2023 - 9:52 PM

Grammy award winning singer and rapper Doja Cat has returned with her latest single “Balut.” The lustrous track is taken from her upcoming fourth studio album Scarlet which is set to arrive on September 22 via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. The song follows the release of “Demons,” “Attention” and “Paint The Town Red,” the latter of which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

In August, Doja Cat reshared the album cover art for Scarlet following reports of similar artwork being used for German metal band Chaver’s forthcoming album Of Gloom which is also coincidentally being released on the same day at the rapper’s record. Doja Cat will also be hitting the road for a series of North American fall 2023 tour dates with support from Doechii and Ice Spice. The trek will kick off on October 31 with a show at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

She will also be visiting Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on November 2, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 3, Viejas Arena in San Diego, California on November 5, Honda Center in Anaheim, California on November 6, Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on November 8, Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on November 10, Moody Center in Austin, Texas on November 13, Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on November 15, American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on November 16, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 19, Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on November 21, Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on November 24, Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 26, Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on November 27, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 29 and Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 3o.