Rock For People Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Wargasm, Enter Shikari, Bring Me The Horizon & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 4th, 2024 - 12:13 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

According to nme.com, music festival Rock For People have announce their line up for this year’s edition, which includes headlining performances by Wargasm, Enter Shikari, Bring Me The Horizon and many more. Everything kicks off on June 12 – 15 at the Park 360 in Hradec Králové, Czechia. For tickets and more information visit rockforpeople.com.

Also performing at Rock For People are The Prodigy, Band Omens, Corey Taylor, Thy Art Is Murder, 311, Alpha Wolf, Bleed From Within, The Offspring, Parkway Drive, Body Count Featuring Ice -T, Neck Deep and others.

Sum 41, Avril Lavigne, DogStar, Missio, Royal Public, Counterparts, Crawlers, Dead Pony, Hoobastank, Red, Shadow Of Intent, La Dispute and Royal and The Serpent will be performing as well.

In the following statement Festival Director at Rock For People, Michal Thomes shares this thoughts about the upcoming music festival: “The participation of Dogstar and Keanu Reeves at Rock For People festival will surely be an unforgettable experience for both music and film fans.”

