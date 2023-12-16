Sum 41 Announces New Double Album Heaven :x: Hell For March 2024 Release

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 16th, 2023 - 6:49 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to Blabbermouth, Sum 41 announces a new double album titled Heaven :x: Hell which will be released in March 2024 via Rise Records. SUM 41’s latest release, “Heaven :x: Hell” showcases their most audacious album to date. Within the 10 tracks of “Heaven” they deliver a fierce burst of high-octane pop punk. Meanwhile, “Hell” unleashes a collection of ten powerful metal anthems, adorned with blistering solos, relentless riffs, and captivating hooks that leave you fist-pumping in awe.

Throughout their entire musical journey, the band has skillfully navigated the boundary between pop-punk and metal. Their latest album, Heaven :x: Hell not only showcases their unmatched talent but also serves as a testament to their groundbreaking sound. This remarkable achievement solidifies their position as true pioneers, even after 27 years since the band’s formation.Vocalist Deryck Whibley says about this album, “Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, ‘This is the record I’d like to go out on.’ We’ve made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it’s unique to us.” Meanwhile, Sum 41 previously embarked on a Summer US Tour along with Simple Plan to accompany The Offspring.





Heaven :x: Hell Tracklist:

Heaven

1.Waiting On A Twist Of Fate

2. Landmines

3. I Can’t Wait

4. Time Won’t Wait

5. Future Primitive

6. Dopamine

7. Not Quite Myself

8. Bad Mistake

9. Johnny Libertine

10. Radio Silence

Hell

Preparasi A Salire Rise Up Stranger In These Times I Don’t Need Anyone Over The Edge House Of Liars You Wanted War Paint It Black It’s All Me How The End Begins















