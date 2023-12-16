Sum 41 Announces New Double Album Heaven :x: Hell For March 2024 Release

According to Blabbermouth, Sum 41 announces a new double album titled Heaven :x: Hell which will be released in March 2024 via Rise Records. SUM 41’s latest release, “Heaven :x: Hell” showcases their most audacious album to date. Within the 10 tracks of “Heaven” they deliver a fierce burst of high-octane pop punk. Meanwhile, “Hell” unleashes a collection of ten powerful metal anthems, adorned with blistering solos, relentless riffs, and captivating hooks that leave you fist-pumping in awe.
Throughout their entire musical journey, the band has skillfully navigated the boundary between pop-punk and metal. Their latest album, Heaven :x: Hell not only showcases their unmatched talent but also serves as a testament to their groundbreaking sound. This remarkable achievement solidifies their position as true pioneers, even after 27 years since the band’s formation.Vocalist Deryck Whibley says about this album, “Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, ‘This is the record I’d like to go out on.’ We’ve made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it’s unique to us.” Meanwhile, Sum 41 previously embarked on a Summer US Tour along with Simple Plan to accompany The Offspring.
Heaven :x: Hell Tracklist:
Heaven
1.Waiting On A Twist Of Fate
2. Landmines
3. I Can’t Wait
4. Time Won’t Wait
5. Future Primitive
6. Dopamine
7. Not Quite Myself
8. Bad Mistake
9. Johnny Libertine
10. Radio Silence
Hell
- Preparasi A Salire
- Rise Up
- Stranger In These Times
- I Don’t Need Anyone
- Over The Edge
- House Of Liars
- You Wanted War
- Paint It Black
- It’s All Me
- How The End Begins