Corey Taylor of Slipknot To Score First Movie

December 10th, 2023

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

From the studio to the silver screen Corey Taylor has just announced that he is set to make his movie debut as he has officially scored his first movie. Just in case you’re wondering you won’t be seeing the 49-year-old musician on the screen, he will be staying true to his musical background by scoring an upcoming film. Scoring means that the singer will be writing and recording for the upcoming mystery film that Taylor himself cannot reveal quite yet.

The top secret project was revealed in an interview with TellUs Rock while promoting his recently released sophomore album “CMF2”. According to Blabbermouth Corey Taylor himself states “I’m going to the studio to start recording a score for my first score for a movie that I’m involved with. And I can’t tell you which one it is. I’ve been sworn to secrecy, and I’m saying more than I could. It’s not a massive movie, but it’s a movie that I was involved with, and that I was able to be in. And I’m really excited. It’s gonna be my first time scoring a movie. So I’m really excited, dude. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. And I’m really excited to get down to it.”.

The same article from Blabbermouth.net also reveals that the singer has written five movie scripts in total one of them being under the title “Zombie Versus Ninja”. But don’t expect the singer to make his directing debut any time soon as he feels that “I’m honest enough with myself to realize that if I had wanted to be a director, I would have started learning a long time ago”. Corey Taylor also confessed to TellUs Rock “I don’t wanna make Oscar winners. I wanna make fun, of crazy cult classics. That’s all I care about.”. For now, fans can listen to his album “CMF2” and hold on tight while the mystery movie scoring project develops into a top-notch quality product the singer is known for.