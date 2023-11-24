Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds Joins Blackout Problems On New Single & Video “GLOFS”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 24th, 2023 - 6:09 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

Blackout Problems have released their brand new single “GLOFS” featuring Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari. The new song is taken from the band’s forthcoming album Riot which is out on February 23 via Sony Music.

“GLOFS” is an acronym for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, in which the song reflects on the flood disaster of the Ahr Valley in Germany, which killed hundreds and affected thousands in 2021. The song’s lyricism, uses metaphors of the natural forces aggravated by climate change and how humans pay the price. Exhausted tremolo guitars encounter gloomy pop beats in an astounding hardcore track with Rou Reynolds adding a piercing spoken word element into the single.

The new single is not the first time Blackout Problems and Enter Shikari have crossed paths, the German rock band supported Enter Shikari on their UK shows earlier this year, and the bands will hit the road together across Europe in February 2024.

Frontman Mario Radetzky comments on working with Reynolds, “At first, I didn’t believe that this idea could turn into reality. Then suddenly, two or three months after the request, I had a WhatsApp from Rou Reynolds with a Dropbox link. We took his first draft straight away because it was so magical and just fits perfectly! It’s a small lifelong dream that’s coming true for us.”

Rou Reynolds adds, “I was honoured to have been asked to jump on this song by my friends Blackout Problems It’s such an excellently sculpted track and I can’t wait to perform it with them on our tour together in Europe next year!”