Iron Maiden Announce In-Game Legacy Of The Beast Collaboration With Alice Cooper

Cait Stoddard November 16th, 2023 - 4:13 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, shock rocker Alice Cooper has been added to the roster of characters in Iron Maiden’s fee mobile game Legacy of the Beast. Along with Cooper appearing in the game, the new dungeon event “Road Rats Forever” inspired by the singer’s latest album Road. The event take players down “a desolate highway” with Cooper and Maiden mascot Eddie as they head to their next show. Along the way, the duo encounter “a gang who’ve turned a derelict gas station into a chop shop” and are forced to “bash a few heads along the way.”

Players can choose from four difficulties for the event and earn Cooper as a playable character when completing the levels. Also the singer‘s character can be unlocked for free by logging in on any seven days until December 15, which means unlocking Cooper himself on the seventh day. Iron Maiden’s mobile RPG has a long history of collaborations including with Disturbed, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Five Finger Death Punch and Motörhead.

Ir Over the years, the game has expanded to include 42 dungeons and six story worlds, with hundreds of characters, which includes over 100 Eddies based on Iron Maiden album covers. Toplay Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, people can download the app through App Store and Google Play.

