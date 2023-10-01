Alice Cooper on Retirement: “It’s Never Been A Thought That I’d Retire, I Feel Great”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool October 1st, 2023 - 8:26 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

In an interview exclusive to Rock Candy Magazine Alice Cooper shares his thoughts on retirement or lack thereof. The artist states retirement does seem to be in the books and the 75-year-old rockstar told writer Andrew Daly he’s decided not to join in the trend of famous rockstars retiring.

Blabbermouth states on the subject, “‘A farewell tour hasn’t crossed my mind at all’, said Alice, who turned 75 this year. ‘And it’s weird, because all my friends are retiring. Gene Simmons [of KISS] said to me recently, ‘Look, I’m done. Come December, it’s over.’ And I go, ‘Well, you know, these farewell tours go on for years and years now, right?’ But Gene was very serious and said, ‘Not this time. I promise you that come December, KISS as we know it is absolutely done.’ The guys in AEROSMITH are saying the same thing, as are many other bands from my era. But none of that occurs to me. It’s never been a thought that I’d retire. I feel great, and the band sounds great. I’m 75, but I’ll be up there at 90 if I’m still in good enough shape.’”