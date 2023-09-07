Sudden Storm Cancels Blue Ridge Rock Festival Sets From Evanescence, Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace & More

Home News Skyy Rincon September 7th, 2023 - 8:47 PM

Bad weather has been plaguing live music as of late and it seems it is not letting up any time soon. A severe weather event on Thursday, September 7 in Virginia cut Coheed and Cambria’s set short and canceled several other previously scheduled performances from Evanescence, Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace and more.

The storm reportedly rolled in right around the beginning of Coheed and Cambria’s performance on the Monster Energy stage, cutting their set short. All other performances for the night were canceled including Staind, Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace, Evanescence, Machine Head, Rise Against, Blessthefall, Tech N9ne and Cypress Hill. Organizers had reportedly tried to get the show going after the rain, however, gear was damaged due to the storm meaning that the bands were left without their necessary equipment.

The festival provided a statement via their official Instagram story offering, “We have met extensively with the artist over the last hour. While the stage, sound, and lights are good on the festival’s end – when the top several bands checked their equipment prior to us opening, they all found significant equipment damage suffered making it impossible for each to play. Everyone truly wanted to perform for you and made every attempt possible. The crowd and electricity today was something they couldn’t wait to see tonight. None of the bands expected this, the speed in which this popped up and ferocity it hit with was extensive.”