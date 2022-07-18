The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Says Opening for Disturbed Was “The Worst Experience;” Disturbed’s David Draiman Responds

The Darkness’ frontman Justin Hawkins has recently opened up about his experience as an opener for the Disturbed, and he had some choice words to describe it. According to Consequence Heavy, Hawkins claimed that he had “the worst experience” working with the band, and that he had a disagreement with Disturbed’s singer, David Draiman.

Hawkins spoke on the incident during his YouTube series, where he said a fan threw a piece of chewing gum at the stage, which landed right in his open mouth. “It was just a brilliant shot; I had to respect it, really. And then afterwards, David Draiman wasn’t very pleased with me. I don’t know; I think I may have issued an admonishment to the throng, which didn’t go down very well with him. But what are you gonna do? Who gives a f**k? I’m just kidding”.

He continued, “When things like that happen…If a band is supporting my band and then our crowd is not very nice to them, I would always go and apologize. That didn’t happen with Disturbed. I think it actually had the opposite effect and they were angry with us. But…not my problem.”

This is awesome! I don’t drink any more but I’ll take a non alcoholic beer. Thanks @davidmdraiman so cool that you reached out 🙂 — Justin Hawkins (@JustinHawkins) July 15, 2022

Luckily, Draiman and Hawkins seemed to hash things out later on Twitter. In an exchange between the two, Draiman wrote, “Sorry you feel that way. There’s a lot of things I regret saying in the past and this is one of them. It’s been 20 years. I think we’re both old enough to have a pint at some point and laugh about it.” Hawkins enthusiastically agreed to meeting (though not for alcohol, Hawkins says he no longer drinks) and, hopefully, the unfortunate incident can be put behind them.