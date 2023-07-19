Alice Cooper Shares Thunderous Video for New Single “White Line Frankenstein” & Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott July 19th, 2023 - 10:55 PM

Alice Cooper has released his new single “White Line Frankenstein” from his upcoming album Road, coming out on August 25 on earMUSIC. The record is produced by Bob Ezrin.

“White Line Frankenstein” is built on a rocking riff as it goes into a memorable chorus with a classic Tom Morello guitar solo that soars. “White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time,” Cooper states. “He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck,” Alice says. “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Cooper has also announced the extension of his 2023 North America tour, adding shows through the month of October. The shows October 3-23 will be “An Evening With,” and he closes out the month October 25, 26 and 28 with three co-headlining “Halloween Hootenanny” shows with Rob Zombie. Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale now.

Alice Cooper Extended 2023 Tour Dates:

8/6 – Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena – Cambria County War Memorial

8/15 – Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

8/19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

10/4 – St Augustine, FL – Amphitheatre

10/5 – Wilmington NC – Wilson Center – Cape Fear College

10/7 – Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre In The Centre

10/8 – Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena

10/10 – Troy, OH – Hobart Arena

10/11 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

10/13 – Paducah, KY – Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center

10/14 – N Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

10/15 – Lafayette, LA – Heymannn Performing Arts Center

10/17 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center

10/19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

10/20 – Rio Rancho, NM – Events Center

10/21 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheatre

10/23 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/25 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

10/26 – Reno NV – Grand Sierra Resort

10/28 – Las Vegas NV – Bakkt Theatre