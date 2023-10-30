Alice Cooper Unveils Mesmerizing New Video For “Dead Don’t Dance”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2023 - 2:29 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, today artist Alice Cooper has released the official music video for the song “Dead Don’t Dance,” which features guitarist Kane Roberts. The music video was created by Marius Voigt of Lichtschloss Filmproduktion and each clip gives people a chance to see what actually happens on and off stage.

Also the music on “Dead Don’t Dance” is brilliant by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with a face smacking mix of hard rock and metal music. Also Cooper‘s vocal performance is amazing because each vocal tone brings a strong sense of humor and danger.

“Dead Don’t Dance” is from Cooper‘s latest album Road, which was released on August 25 by earMUSIC. Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, the album was written, composed and recorded with Cooper‘s trusted and longtime bandmates Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henrikson, Glen Sobel and Nita Strauss.

In the following statement Cooper talks about the creative process behind his latest album.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That’s what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

