Alice Cooper Announces New Album Road for Aug 2023 Release and Shares New Single & Video for “I’m Alice”

Renita Wright June 15th, 2023 - 1:09 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Alice Cooper has officially revealed his upcoming album titled “Road,” set to be released on August 25th. To build anticipation, he has unveiled the album’s lead single, titled “I’m Alice.”

Drawing inspiration from its album title, Cooper enlisted his touring band to create the latest LP, infusing the recordings with vibrant live energy. An exemplary illustration of this is found in “I’m Alice,” a spirited track featuring the blistering guitar prowess of lead guitarist Nita Strauss. Serving as a sort of theme song, it proudly declares, “I’m Alice – I’m the master of madness; the sultan of surprise!”

Cooper’s ensemble consists of guitarist Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric, guitarist Tommy Henrikson, drummer Glen Sobel, and Strauss, who rejoined the group earlier this year after a short period with Demi Lovato. The album was produced by Bob Ezrin, Cooper’s trusted studio collaborator. The opening track and debut single, “I’m Alice,” establishes the album’s atmosphere with its pulsating drum rhythm while distant guitars wail in the background. Alice’s distinctive rasp commands attention as she proclaims, “I understand you seek an extraordinary experience / Allow me to introduce you to someone special / I am Alice, the authority on madness and the maestro of unexpected wonders / So, fear not and simply gaze into my eyes.”

In a press release, Cooper shared: “For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.” Cooper has an extensive summer tour lined up, including supporting slots for Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard in early August, as well as a co-headlining tour alongside Rob Zombie starting on August 24th in Dallas.