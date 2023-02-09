Arch Enemy Release New Music Video for “Poisoned Arrow”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2023 - 6:24 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today extreme metal band Arch Enemy have released the music video “Poisoned Arrow” from the album Deceivers. The video is produced by by Mirko Witzk and in the press release band member Michael Amott shares his joy regarding the release of the music video.

“I almost can’t believe we’re releasing a seventh video off our recent Deceivers album. Yet here it is, ‘Poisoned Arrow’, a mid-tempo track drenched in melodic guitar work and a somewhat different vibe overall compared to the other singles we’ve had out.

Amott adds: The video was shot in Berlin, Germany during a hectic whirlwind schedule with director Witzki and his talented crew. They even made it snow in the middle of the sweltering German summer heat!”

A collection of 11 tracks that are catchy and violent, 2022’s Deceivers stands with the highlights of the band’s storied catalogue. Roaring to life with “Handshake With Hell”, Arch Enemy make it clear that every track is a hit, from the moody “Poisoned Arrow” to the titanically anthemic “One Last Time”.

Sounding more energized than ever, the quintet is operating at the highest level, delivering a maelstrom of diamond-hard riffing wrapped around cinematic melodies, thunderous drumming and towering vocals.