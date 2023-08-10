Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna Teams Up With Pantera To Perform “Walk” Live On Stage

Home News Cait Stoddard August 10th, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to blabbermouth.net, on August 8 Anthrax’s lead singer Joey Belladonna joined metal band Pantera on stage to perform “Walk” at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, New York. Pantera’s lineup features Philip Anselmo (vocals,) Rex Brown (bass,) Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums.)

Pantera are headlining a numerous music festivals South America, Asia, North America ,Europe and staging some of their own headlining concerts. Also the band will support Metallica on their North American stadium tour for this year and in 2024.

According to Billboard, Pantera‘s lineup has been approved by the estates of drummer Vincent “Vinnie Paul” Abbott, guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott and Brown, who said back in 2021 Wylde would not tour with Pantera if a reunion were to happen. It still remains unclear what changed Wylde ‘s mind.

This past March Pantera headlined this year’s edition of Japan’s Loud Park festival. The limited two day event took place on March 25 at Intex Osaka in Osaka and in March 26 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City near Tokyo.