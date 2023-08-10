Alice Cooper Shares Electrifying New Single “Welcome To The Show”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 10th, 2023 - 1:47 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Shock rocker Alice Cooper has released his third single “Welcome to the Show” from his upcoming album Road, which will be released on August 25 by EarMusic. Cooper’s latest tune brings a mind dazzling blend of hard rock, theatrical storytelling and haunting melodies.

Also “Welcome to the Show” taps into the flow of Cooper‘s his classic hits while offering vein jolting instrumentation and vocals that are bursting with endless energy. The whole composition is about Cooper getting ready to perform live. “Welcome to the Show” is a righteous piece that shows the funny and creative side of Cooper and his band.

In the following statement Cooper talks about the meaning behind his latest song: “’Welcome to the Show’ is just that: Telling the audience here it is. The show is ready to go and we are fully loaded. Here it comes!.”

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, Road is written, composed and recorded with Cooper’s trusted and longtime bandmates Ryan Roxie (guitar,) Chuck Garric (bass,) Tommy Henrikson (guitar,) Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar.) Road channels the spirit of old school Cooper with recognizable grit and plenty of gusto. It is everything most fan’s hope from the artist and more.

“For Road I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off and this is my way of doing so.” said Cooper.

Road will be available on a variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Complementing the album’s theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Cooper’s full live show at Hellfest 2022 including all the classics and rarely played gems.

Road Tracklist

I’m Alice Welcome To The Show All Over The World Dead Don’t Dance Go Away White Line Frankenstein Big Boots Rules Of The Road The Big Goodbye Road Rats Forever Baby Please Don’t Go 100 More Miles Magic Bus

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer