When We Were Young Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Pierce The Veil & More

According to loudwire.com, When We Were Young Festival has announced their 2024 lineup that features the headlining acts Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Pierce The Veil and more. The event will be returning to the Las Vegas festival grounds on October 24. The pre sale When We Were Young Festival event starts on Friday, November 17 at 10a.m. PT. For tickets and more information visit whenwewereyoungfestival.com.
Also performing at the event are the acts A Day To Remember, Dashboard Confessional, Jimmy Eat World, Simple Plan, The Used, The All-American Rejects, Coheed and Cambrian, Underoath, New Found Glory, The Distillers, Mayday Parade, Chiodos, Movements, Bayside, The Maine, Saves the Day, The Wonder Years, The Starting Line, August Burns Red, Thursday, State Champs, Atreyu, Hawthorne Heights, Cartel, Saosin and others.
Other performances by Neck Deep, Cobra Starship, Story of the Year, Say Anything, Four Year Strong, Mom Jeans, Senses Fail, 3OH!3, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, The Devil Wears Prada, Escape the Fate, Nada Surf, Emery and The Forecast,We the Kings, Pretty Girls Make Graves, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Alesana, L.S. Dunes, Dance Gavin Dance, Motion City Soundtrack, Silverstein, Basement, Sleeping With Sirens and many more.
