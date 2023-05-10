Emo’s Not Dead Cruise Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Yellowcard, Mayday Paradise, and Story of the Year

Home News Dita Dimone May 10th, 2023 - 4:42 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Emo’s Not Dead Cruise returns in 2024 for its second voyage. Yellowcard will headline the festival, along with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and more.

The news of the show were first seen on Consequence.net Leaving Miami on February 26th, the Norwegian Pearl will set sail for a private island in the Bahamas “for a melancholic summer experience unlike any other.” Sign-ups for ticket pre-sales are ongoing via the cruise website, with a public on-sale beginning at 2 p.m. ET on May 16th.

“We’ll be moshing all day, screaming all night while we brush shoulders with emo legends in the sea of tears!” reads the press release via founder Matt Cutshall. “Trust us when we say, you’ll be down bad if you miss this one!”

Other bands on the lineup include

zAugust Burns Red, Senses Fail, The Devil Wears Prada, Charlotte Sands, Armor for Sleep, and Reclaim the Fallen.

Additional activities include the return of the belly flop contest.