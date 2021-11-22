Brody Dalle Of The Distillers Convicted Of Contempt In Custody Hearing With Queens Of The Stone Age Frontman

Home News Joe Hageman November 22nd, 2021 - 8:01 PM

A legal family drama is playing out between Brody Dalle of the Distillers and her ex-husband Josh Homme, the lead singer of Queens of the Stoneage. It recently took another turn when Dalle was convicted of Contempt for not allowing Homme to see their child during a court ordered visitation. She was nearly convicted for the same charge for not allowing their other child to see their father, but the judge let her off as it was deemed the child made the decision to not see Homme on their own. It has been determined that the children blocked their fathers number on their phones and refused to do video calls with him, so Dalle was not convicted on any of those charges.

Earlier in the legal proceedings between Dalle and Homme, Dalle and her daughter filed separate restraining orders against Homme, citing verbal and physical abuse. It was determined that Dalle’s current boyfriend, Gunner Fox, had actually forged Dalle’s signature to get the restraining order through, but it is unclear if he will face any charges stemming from this. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff presides over the cases between Dalle and Homme, and he has gone on to criticize both of the parents for thinking that criminal law is “the answer to a family’s problems.”

Dalle is the lead singer of the punk band The Distillers, and has continued to do shows all throughout 2021, such as the Flogging Molly festival and the Rock am Ring and Roll im Park festival. While Queens of the Stoneage have not been as busy in the past year, Josh Homme and his band have been active in the Hard rock scene since the early ’90s.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer