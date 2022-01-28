Chad Gilbert Of New Found Glory Announces He Is Cancer Free

Home News Federico Cardenas January 28th, 2022 - 8:54 PM

The guitarist of rock band New Found Glory announced last December that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Specifically, the musician was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that affects one’s adrenal glands, known as pheochromocytoma. The news had been delivered to the public after Gilbert had collapsed in his own home, leading to him receiving surgery and tests to determine a diagnosis and a treatment plan. A month later, according to Brooklyn Vegan, the artist has announced to the world that he is free from his illness.

Gilbert addressed the public through Instagram, telling the world that “I am officially cancer free. All my tests and scans came back clear!” He cautions that he is not certain that it will never come back, but is very optimistic resulting from the fact that “what was in me is gone and if it ever does come back, we will see it from it’s beginning.”

He goes on to thank the people who got him through his illness, including his endocrinologist, surgeon, nurses and others who cared for his medical wellbeing, as well as his wife for “being tough, brave, and for saving me.” The artist thanks his fans who sent supportive messages and letters, and promises that he will be “rocking in your face soon enough.”

In September, New Found Glory is scheduled to perform alongside The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire and many others at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama.