My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero Says Lego Demands L.S. Dunes to Take Down Music Video for “Grey Veins”

Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

According to consequence.net, punk band L.S. Dunes released their LEGO themed video for “Grey Veins” last month and now LEGO has contacted the band’s label Fantasy Records to remove the clip.

Frank Iero, of My Chemical Romance and a guitarist in L.S. Dunes, went on social media to issue a statement regarding LEGO’s legal action. Iero was offended that a company that encourages creativity would try to stope one his own creative projects.

“Dear @lego, why are you having your lawyers call my record label (@fantasyrecords) and demand we take down the @LSDunes music video we made for our song Grey Veins?

As a card carrying Lego VIP and lifelong creator and builder I am hurt and wildly confused. I have spent more hours than I can calculate, not to mention thousands upon thousands of dollars over the years, buying and building your sets as a child, a teenager, a semi-adult, and now as a dad who builds with his son. An eleven year old who loves Legos more than anyone I have ever met, and even made us dedicate a room in our house to building them. My family and I have vacationed at Legoland and my other band has been voted into your Lego Ideas program by 10k supporters as a potential future build set.

I love your company because you gave us bricks and taught us we didn’t have to accept the world as it was, we could see what was possible and build it ourselves. I have taken that inspiration and created a universe of my own and now you want to squash it, why?

Let Creators Create. Have your people stop calling my people. Spread kindness, spread the creativity, spread the word.

Leggo My Lego.”

As for the music video, it would be a matter of whether or not the use of LEGOs in the “Grey Veins” video falls under fair use or the clip violated LEGO’s trademark clause.

According to LEGO’s website: “We can’t allow the use of LEGO copyright materials such as brand names, logos and trademarks like the 2×4 brick or the LEGO minifigure for commercial purposes such as promotional campaigns, marketing and PR. This also applies to items such as building instructions and parts.”

The music video for “Grey Veins” does feature LEGO characters but for now, people can still watch the video on YouTube.

