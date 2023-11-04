Atreyu Shares Music Video For Moving New Single “Forevermore”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 4th, 2023 - 5:56 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Atreyu has shared a new single/video titled “Forevermore.” Ahead of their new album, “The Beautiful Dark of Life,” set to release on December 8th.

The genre the band thrives in is rock. Atreyu is commonly known as an American metalcore band. They formed in 1998 and have been rocking the charts since then. The single is lyric and light compared to the rest of the band’s discography.

According to a press release, ““Forevermore” is the EP’s love song. The lyrics feature five band members channeling their emotions, coalescing into one unified voice.” And that is precisely what their fans can hear when they listen to the band’s new spectacular track.

Photo credit is Mehreen Rizvi.