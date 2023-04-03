The All-American Rejects Announces Summer/Fall 2023 Tour Dates; First Tour in Over a Decade

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2023 - 6:23 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to brooklynvegan.com rock band The All-American Rejects have announced their first tour in 10 years. The Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour will feature the supporting acts New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line and The Get Up Kids.

Things will start in Kansas City before making stops in Tampa, Holmdel, Boston, Darien Center, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Spokane and Oklahoma City.

In the article The All-American Rejects express their thoughts about the upcoming tour.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’”

The band adds: “It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.”

The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory and The Starting Line were featured in 2002’s 10 most unavoidable pop punk hits, ranked from worst to best. Motion City Soundtrack’s debut album I Am The Movie turns 20 this year and The Get Up Kids wrapped up a tour last year of Four Minute Mile in full for its 25th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. For more information visit www.ticketmaster.com

The All-American Rejects — 2023 Tour Dates

6/16 – Kansas City, KS – Phase Fest

8/11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

8/12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

8/14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre*

8/15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

8/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann^

8/18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

8/19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

8/21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

8/22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill*

8/24 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

8/25 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

8/27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

9/22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium!

9/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater!

9/25 – Spokane, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater!

9/26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre!

9/27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater!

9/29 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre!

9/30 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre!

10/2 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater!

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater!

10/6 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park!

10/7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre!

10/8 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater!

10/10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP!

10/12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall!

10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre!