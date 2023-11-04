Fall Out Boy Covers “Song 2” By Blur in London

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 4th, 2023 - 3:34 PM

According to NME, Fall Out Boy covered “Song 2” yesterday on Friday, November 2 by Blur from their 1997 self-titled fifth album in London’s O2 Arena. Blur’s “Song 2” delves into the complexities of maintaining equilibrium between life’s hurdles and the desire for stability. The song’s verses narrate an individual’s quest to confront their fears head-on and display courage in the face of adversity. A surge of liberation engulfs them when they encounter the weighty sound of metal, prompting them to embrace risks and embrace their true selves. Even amidst these challenges, they persist in seeking solace and security in the presence of another, although uncertain of the reasons behind this longing (addressed as “you” in the chorus).

In another part of the captivating performance, the band took the stage with Awsten Knight from Waterparks to deliver a stunning rendition of ‘Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy’. Additionally, the band treated the audience to their own unique interpretations of well-known songs, including ‘”The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World, “We Didn’t Start The Fire” by Billy Joel, and “Mr Blue Sky” by ELO. The band’s live performance marked the premiere of two new songs: ‘So Much (for) Stardust’ and ‘The (Shipped) Gold Standard’.

Fall Out Boy have also announced plans to release their 20th anniversary reissue Take This To Your Grave that will be released in December 2023. In a heartfelt gesture, they are honoring their debut album by releasing a reissue. This special edition will grant fans the opportunity to experience two previously unreleased demos for the very first time: “Colorado Song” and “Jakus Song.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi