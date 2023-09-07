Fall Out Boy Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, The Maine & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 7th, 2023 - 1:34 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Due to overwhelming demand, Grammy nominated and multiplatinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy’s worldwide So Much For (Tour) Dust tour will continue next year with the announcement of a 20 plus date run across the United States.

Presented by Live Nation, things will will kick off on February 28 in Portland before traveling through the cities Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore and Nashville before ending on April 6 on Minneapolis.

Jimmy Eat World will join So Much For (2our) Dust on all dates as special guests. The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join the tour on selected shows

Ticket pre sales begin Wednesday, September 13 at 9:30 a.m. local time while the general tickets will be available beginning Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. local time. For all dates and details visit www.falloutboy.com/tour.

The news follows the August 6 conclusion of So Much For (Tour) Dust’s initial North American run, which kicked off on June 21 with a sold out hometown show at Wrigley Field in Chicago and was dubbed “the loudest concert Wrigley’s ever had” by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Each show also included the use of a Magic 8 Ball to surprise fans with a performance of a Fall Out Boy song that had never been played live before, which became one of the most buzzed topics of the summer by igniting fans across social media and spawning a trend on TikTok.

So Much For (2our) Dust Tour Dates

2/28 Portland, OR – Moda Center*+

3/1 Seattle, WA – Climate – Pledge Arena*+

3/3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*+

3/4 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*+

3/7 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*+

3/8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*+

3/11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center*+

3/13 – Birmingham, AL Legacy – Arena at The BJCC*+

3/15 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*%

3/16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*%

3/19 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^%

3/20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^%

3/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^%

3/24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena^%

3/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena^%

3/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena^@

3/29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center^@

3/30 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena^@

3/31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^@

4/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum^@

4/3 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena^@

4/5 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Arena^@

4/6 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^@

*The Maine

^Hot Mulligan

+Daisy Genade

%Games We Play

@CARR