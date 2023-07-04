Primavera Sound Announces November and December 2023 Lineups With The Cure, Blur and Beck

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2023 - 4:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, music festival Primavera Sound will be returning to Latin America in November and December of this year with a quartet of festivals taking place in Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay and Colombia.

Blur will headline the Buenos Aires edition with Beck and Pet Shop Boys. The Bogotá festival will have Grimes, The Hives and Pet Shop Boys joining The Cure in the lineup. Grimes will also co-headline the Asunción edition and The Cure are the only confirmed act for São Paulo at this time.

Other acts include Bad Religion, Slowdive, Carly Rae Jepsen, black midi, Soccer Mommy, Róisín Murphy, Lido Pimienta, Weyes Blood, The Twilight Sad, OFF! and others.

Primavera Sound Buenos Aires will take place on November 25 and 26 at Parque Sarmiento. The event be followed by Primavera Sound São Paulo on December 2 and 3 at Autódromo de Interlagos.

Primavera Sound Asunción will be on December 7 at Parque Olímpico followed by Primavera Sound Bogotá on December 9 and 10 at Movistar Arena and Parque Simón Bolívar. For more information and ticketing detail visit primvaerasound.com.