Beck Brings Jack Antonoff Onstage at Newport Folk Festival for “Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime” and Fred Armisen “Lost Cause,” “Debra” and “Loser”

In Fort Adams State Park of Newport, Rhode Island the Folk Festival lasted from July 23 to July 28. All sorts of big name artists came to perform at the Newport Festival like Beck, Sharon Van Etten, Jack Antonoff and Fred Armisen.

Sharon Van Etten did come onstage and sing Beck’s 1994 indie release “Asshole” from One Foot In The Grave, but no footage of that has yet to be released.

However, Jack Antonoff was there and sang with Beck “Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime” from Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. His band the Bleachers has also released a new album.

Fred Armisen did also make a surprise appearance while showing up during “Lost Cause” and doing a mike check for his show later. Which would then give him the opportunity to play “Debra” and “Loser.”

This is just one of many returns for music festivals as a starting point to returning to normal activities only 5,000 were allowed to attend. This is expanded on by what Editorial Director Ben Kanye said, “For all the cultural and societal background to this year’s proceedings, the overarching theme was still — and simply — the rebirth of live music. This return was as welcomed by the artists as the fans, perhaps even more so, as performers’ pure joy at playing with their friends and peers again on full display.”

Photo credit: Brett Padelford